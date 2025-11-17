Jamie Donley scores his first Northern Ireland goal to seal win over Luxembourg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Donley’s first international goal saw Northern Ireland end their World Cup qualifying Group A campaign with a drab 1-0 win over Luxembourg at a subdued Windsor Park.

Donley, making his first competitive Northern Ireland start, sent Anthony Moris the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after Christopher Martins fouled Ciaron Brown in the box, and that was all it took to settle a disappointing game.

Northern Ireland had hoped this would be the night they secured second place in the group, but Friday’s stoppage-time 1-0 defeat to Slovakia left this as a dead-rubber – albeit with a play-off place in March to look forward to anyway thanks to their Nations League group win last year.

Michael O’Neill made six changes, handing Jamie McDonnell his first start, replacing the injured Bailey Peacock-Farrell with Conor Hazard and also bringing in Donley, Brown, Jamal Lewis and Ethan Galbraith, back from suspension.

The manager left out Trai Hume completely and kept Justin Devenny and Josh Magennis on the bench, citing the risk of suspension for the play-off semi-final amid uncertainty over the regulations for those already on a yellow card.

On Sunday the Northern Ireland manager said his request for clarification on the rules had gone unanswered, but the official team-sheet showed there were no players, including those on a yellow, at risk of a ban.

After a minute’s applause in memory of George Best, who died 20 years ago this month, the match kicked off in an atmosphere becoming of a game with nothing riding on it.

Isaac Price hit a volley straight at Moris in the ninth minute before a neat move started by Donley and involving Galbraith and Price ended with Lewis, making his first international appearance in 13 months, blazing over.

Fans were off their seats in the 17th minute when Donley turned in from Galbraith’s cross, but it was ruled out with latter being in an offside position in the build-up.

Luxembourg, whose only goal of a miserable campaign came in September’s 3-1 loss to Northern Ireland, threatened as Christopher Martins was denied by a good save from Hazard, making his first competitive start in more than two years. Moments later, Dirk Carlson swept wide.

But it was pretty tepid stuff until five minutes before half-time when referee Kristo Tohver was sent to the screen by VAR Bram Van Driessche, who had spotted Martins catching Brown with his boot.

There had been half-hearted appeals from Northern Ireland players, who were busy watching Price fire wide from the edge of the box, but the penalty was given to the fury of Luxembourg.

Both Moris and coach Dan Huet – who stepped in for the suspended Jeff Strasser on the touchline – were booked for their protests before Donley stepped up to score Northern Ireland’s 100th World Cup qualifying goal at Windsor Park.

Amid a number of second-half changes there was an 86th cap for Magennis that moves him level with Keith Gillespie as Northern Ireland’s 10th most-capped players and a debut for Barnsley’s Patrick Kelly, but a poor contest was petering out.

It ended with Luxembourg appealing for a penalty as Benfica’s Leandro Barreiro tumbled under a challenge from Kelly, but Tohver waved away their protests as the final whistle blew.