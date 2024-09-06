Seamus Coleman warns Republic not to be ‘gung-ho with emotion’ against England

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Seamus Coleman has told the Republic of Ireland to play with their heads rather than their hearts when they launch their new Nations League campaign against England on Saturday.

Clashes between the neighbours from either side of the Irish Sea always have an added edge given the two nations’ shared history and political differences, and the chance to get one over on the old enemy, as Ireland did at Euro ’88, is one generations of Republic players have relished.

However, 35-year-old Everton full-back Coleman knows too much emotion can be counter-productive and has urged his team-mates to be “smart” as they look for another famous victory.

He said: “You can most certainly tap into the emotional side of it, but I think that goes, to be honest with you, for any time you put on that green jersey for Ireland and I get those lads into a huddle beforehand.

“You can tap into the emotional side of it all because it is about the historic game and England our rivals coming over. For us lads, we’re representing our country, unbelievably proud to do so as well.

“There are some amazing journeys along the way for those lads, myself included, to get to this level. We can tap into the emotional side, of course, it doesn’t matter if that’s England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, it doesn’t matter because you’re playing for your country.

“Hopefully we can do that in a positive way tomorrow. But we can’t just be gung-ho with emotion, you have to have a smart head as well for sure.”

I think that’s where this group, the younger lads, should be aspiring to get to - major tournaments Seamus Coleman

The Republic go into the game with a new boss following Heimir Hallgrimsson’s appointment as Stephen Kenny’s replacement, and they will face and England side under the temporary charge of former Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley as the Football Association’s search for Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor continues.

Under Southgate, the Three Lions reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the finals of both Euro 2020 and 2024 and Coleman, a veteran of Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign, knows making it to major tournaments is how good teams are judged.

He said: “Listen, that’s the ultimate goal as an international player. It’s all well and good gathering caps and all the rest, but when it’s all said and done, you put your feet up and you’re retired, we’ll look back on the memories of France 2016.

“I think that’s where this group, the younger lads, should be aspiring to get to – major tournaments – because that’s why we do it, that’s where you want to be.”

Hallgrimsson’s first game could hardly have been much tougher – England are currently ranked fourth in the world by FIFA, some 54 places above their Group B2 rivals – and they then then host Greece, who beat them home and away in Euro 2024 qualification, on Tuesday.

But asked what would be a good return from the two games, the Icelander replied: “Four points is good, six is better.”