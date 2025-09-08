Monday’s briefing: Northern Ireland lose, England and Scotland prepare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland suffered a World Cup qualifying defeat away to four-time winners Germany, while Scotland prepare to face Belarus on Monday.

Domestically, the Barclays Women’s Super League is up and running as Everton eased to a Merseyside derby win at Liverpool.

Northern Ireland beaten in Germany

A stunning strike from Isaac Price was not enough for Northern Ireland as second-half goals earned Germany a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win to ease the pressure on Julian Nagelsmann.

Price’s 34th-minute volley cancelled out an early goal from Serge Gnabry and gave Northern Ireland genuine hope of getting something out of the game, but quick-fire goals from substitute Nadiem Amiri and Liverpool’s £116million man Florian Wirtz settled it midway through the second half.

But though Northern Ireland left Cologne defeated, for long spells they were the ones causing Germany problems in a performance that can serve as another marker for this young side.

Germany came into the contest reeling from Thursday’s shock 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, their third-consecutive defeat leading to stinging criticism of Nagelsmann in the German press.

But their campaign got back on track thanks to Amiri’s goal and a wonderful free-kick from Wirtz.

Tuchel ready to go direct

Thomas Tuchel is ready to mix it up at next summer’s World Cup with the England boss planning to utilise long throw-ins and long balls to help their quest for glory.

The Euro 2024 runners-up have won their opening four matches on the road to North America and continue qualification away to Serbia on Tuesday.

Tuchel stressed ahead of the trip to Belgrade that they could not get ahead of themselves and be fooled into thinking qualification was a given, but he had half an eye on his World Cup plans.

“I told you: the long throw-in is back,” Tuchel said. “But we do not have a lot of time.

“But once we arrive at the World Cup, all these things matter, so we will also talk about long throw-ins, we will talk about long kicks from the goalkeeper and not only playing short.

“But we cannot put everything into four days of training. But these things will matter. And let’s see.

“I need to reflect now with my assistant coaches. All these patterns are back and crosses are back as well.”

Clarke only has eyes for victory

Steve Clarke will take any sort of victory over Belarus in Scotland’s 2026 World Cup qualifier in Hungary on Monday night.

The Scots go into the second of their September double-header with confidence after their goalless draw in their opener against Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday night.

Belarus, by contrast, are trying to recover from a 5-1 thrashing by Greece in the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis on the same night.

While some may feel there is an opportunity for goals, Clarke expects a “reaction” from Belarus and is focused on the three points.

“Take the win if we can get it and however it comes,” said the Scotland boss, who revealed there would be “one or two changes” to his side.

He added: “If it’s by one goal, if it’s by two goals, whatever. But first of all, we need to make sure that we get the win.

“I think any team of professionals that get beat like they got beat the other night, there is normally a reaction.”

Debutant Vignola stuns Anfield

Ornella Vignola hit a hat-trick on debut as Everton secured a 4-1 opening-weekend comeback derby win at Liverpool in the Women’s Super League.

Vignola – signed from Granada in the summer – got the Toffees back on level terms after Cornelia Kapocs had given the hosts an early lead in their first match under new head coach Gareth Taylor.

Katja Snoeijs’ late first-half header put the visitors ahead at the break lead before Uruguayan Vignola struck twice in three minutes early in the second period to put Everton firmly in control.

What’s on today?

Scotland face Belarus behind closed doors in Hungary in World Cup qualifying.

Italy face a crucial match away to Israel as they look to revive their ailing qualification hopes.

Other qualifying fixtures include Croatia v Montenegro, Greece v Denmark and Switzerland v Slovenia.