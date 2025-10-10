Is Northern Ireland vs Slovakia on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland are hoping for a huge result in their World Cup qualifying push as they play host to Slovakia in Belfast.

Michael O’Neill’s side started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg before being beaten by the same scoreline in Germany last month.

They now take on the nation Northern Ireland would presume are their big rivals for that elusive second-place spot - but Slovakia are currently flying. They produced a shock 2-0 victory over Germany before notching a routine win over Luxembourg in September, sitting top of Group A as they head to the Emerald Isle.

With dreams of a first World Cup finals since 1986, Northern Ireland will look to use home advantage to derail their momentum, staking their own claim as dark horses.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Northern Ireland vs Slovakia?

Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying clash with Slovakia kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 10 October at Windsor Park in Belfast.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match for free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

Team news

O’Neill will have to do without first-choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles, who is still sidelined with a shoulder problem. He will be buoyed by the return of Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard, who missed out last month through injury, while Conor Hazard, Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown and Paul Smyth are also fit and available again.

Slovakia’s key men across the pitch are defensive rock Milan Skriniar, midfield tempo-setter Stanislav Lobotka and forward dangerman David Strelec, who has scored five goals in his last 11 international appearances. Lukas Haraslin returns to the fold after being ruled out of the September fixtures through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Northern Ireland XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, McNair, Ballard; Bradley, McCann, Charles, Devenny; Galbraith, Price; Reid.

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Gyomber, Satka, Skriniar, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Bero; Haraslin, Strelec, Sauer.