Muscle strain rules Lotte Wubben-Moy out of England’s game with Norway

The Arsenal defender will play no part in the Lionesses’ final fixture of the calendar year.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 November 2022 10:37
Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy will miss out against Japan through injury (Tim Goode/PA)
Lotte Wubben-Moy has withdrawn from the England squad before Tuesday night’s friendly against Norway at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy, 23, will play no part in the Lionesses’ final fixture of the calendar year due to a muscle strain.

England said: “Lotte Wubben-Moy will miss tonight’s fixture against Norway as a precaution with a minor muscle injury. The Arsenal defender has this morning returned to her club for treatment.”

Arsenal team-mate Beth Mead had already pulled out of the friendly in Murcia due to family circumstances and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze, also with a muscle strain, has returned to her club for treatment.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions beat Japan 4-0 in a friendly last week and are bidding to finish the calendar year unbeaten.

The Lionesses have yet to lose in 25 matches under Dutch head coach Wiegman, having won 22 while scoring 124 goals and conceding only six.

Wiegman’s side defeated Norway 8-0 the last time the two sides met, in the group stages at Euro 2022, before going on to beat Germany in the final.

