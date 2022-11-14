Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Talking points as England look to end historic year on a high in Norway friendly

The Lionesses were crowned European champions on home soil this summer.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 14 November 2022 16:45
England take on Norway on Tuesday in a friendly match at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Spain (John Walton/PA)
England take on Norway on Tuesday in a friendly match at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Spain (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

European champions England take on Norway in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Spain on Tuesday .

It will be the final calendar outing in what has been a momentous year for the Lionesses, whose triumph at Euro 2022 saw them become the first England side to win a major trophy since 1966.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the game.

Can England stay unbeaten in final outing of 2022

Recommended

England’s match on Tuesday is their second successive friendly in Spain, having beaten Japan 4-0 last week, and they will be looking to continue a remarkable run of form when they take on the Norwegians. Under Sarina Wiegman, England have gone 25 matches unbeaten, winning 22, and having scored 124 goals while conceding only six.

A chance for the youngsters

The Lionesses will be without a number of key players for the match and that offers a chance for some of the squad’s lesser-known names to show what they can do. Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead recently withdrew from the squad due to family reasons, Lucy Bronze has returned to club Barcelona with a minor injury while Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp were already absent due to injury and illness.  Jess Park, 21, scored on her debut against Japan and Wiegman will be hoping some of the other younger players can step up.

Norway revenge

England hammered Norway 8-0 in the group stage of the Euros at Brighton. It was an embarrassing defeat for a country who had previously boasted a good record in women’s football. This match will be the first time the sides have met since and it offers the chance for a new-look Norway to show England what they can be capable of.

Recommended

Familiar name in charge

Norway’s new manager Hege Riise – who took charge after they failed to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2022 – is no stranger to England. She was interim head coach of the Lionesses ahead of Wiegman’s arrival and also led Team GB at the 2020 Olympics. Her inside knowledge of some of the England players could prove key as Norway seek to overcome the European champions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in