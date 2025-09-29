Norwegian FA president calls for Israel to be suspended from international competition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness has called for Israel to be suspended from international football ahead of an expected UEFA vote this week on the country's participation in European competition.

Norway are set to play Israel on October 11 in a World Cup qualifier in Oslo when a win for the hosts would all but seal their qualification for next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Klaveness, who also serves on European soccer governing body UEFA's executive committee, ruled out a boycott of the match but said sanctions against Israel are necessary.

“I work on the issue from a principled standpoint, but we will not boycott on our own. A boycott would only result in Israel going to the World Cup instead of us,” Klaveness said on Norwegian podcast Pop and Politics.

“In general, we are now working for Israel to be sanctioned. We believe that they should be, and this is about upholding the rules.

“Personally, I believe that since Russia is out, Israel should also be out. As a football president you can have personal opinions, and I certainly have mine,” Klaveness added.

UEFA is preparing to hold an emergency vote this week on suspending Israel from European competition.

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry issued a report this month concluding that Israel has committed genocide during the war in Gaza. Israel has denied committing genocide and described the report as scandalous.

“It is, first of all, incredibly difficult to play against a country where the word genocide is involved, because after all, it is still their flag and national anthem that are present,” Klaveness said.

Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu has written to soccer’s world governing body FIFA, UEFA and the heads of national football associations urging a ban on Israel from international competition, local media reported.

Reuters