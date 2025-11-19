Norway international footballer found guilty of sharing illegal video on Snapchat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian national team football player Andreas Schjelderup was given a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of sharing sexual material of two under-18 boys in a Danish court on Wednesday.

Schjelderup, 21, who played for Danish team FC Nordsjaelland last year, told the Copenhagen court he had received the 27-second video on the Snapchat social media app and had forwarded it to a group chat of four friends.

The winger, who has now moved to Portuguese club Benfica, pleaded guilty and told the court he had realised from the first few seconds that the people in the video were under 18.

"As I forwarded it to my friends, I quickly realised that it was illegal and rapidly deleted the video," Schjelderup said.

In a statement on Instagram on November 8, Schjelderup apologised and said he wanted to "be open to all of you about a stupid mistake I did".

open image in gallery Andreas Schjelderup now plays for Benfica ( REUTERS )

Judge Mathias Eike gave Schjelderup a two-week suspended prison sentence, meaning he will only have to serve time in jail if found guilty of another crime during the next 12 months.

The prosecutor in the case had asked the court to sentence Schjelderup to at least 20 days in prison.

His lawyer Anders Nemeth told the court that the defence would take time to deliberate before deciding whether to appeal.

Norway on Sunday qualified for the 2026 World Cup after a 4-1 win away to Italy in their final qualifying match.

Schjelderup was an unused substitute for the match in Milan.

Schjelderup has won eight caps for his country after making his international debut against Kosovo in June 2024.

He featured in five of the national team’s eight World Cup qualifying matches as Norway dominated their group to qualify for their fourth World Cup, and their first since the 1998 tournament in France.