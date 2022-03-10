Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland makes short-term Reading move

Norway international Orjan Nyland has signed a short-term deal at Sky Bet Championship Reading after injuries depleted the club’s goalkeeping department.

The 31-year-old has been drafted in until the end of the season to compete with Luke Southwood for the number one spot after Arsenal loanee Karl Hein underwent hand surgery which is expected to keep him out for the remaining 11 games of the season. Jokull Andresson is already on the casualty list.

Commenting on the move, Royals chief executive Dayong Pang told the club’s website: “Competition for places right across the pitch remains so important and with the arrival of Orjan, we have added invaluable experience and a goalkeeper with both Premier League and international pedigree who is eager to compete for the gloves and help us earn results.

“I’m very pleased to welcome him to Reading Football Club.”

Nyland began his senior career in his native Norway, where he won a domestic double with Molde under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and had a spell in Germany with Ingolstadt before moving to Aston Villa during the summer of 2018.

He helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League and played in the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City in March 2020, and has since had short spells at Norwich and Bournemouth.

Nyland, who has been capped 33 times by his country, could make his debut for the relegation-threatened Royals at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.