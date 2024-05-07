Liam Rosenior sacked after Hull miss out on Championship play-offs

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hull have taken the surprise decision to sack manager Liam Rosenior after just missing out on the Championship play-offs.

The 39-year-old returned to the MKM Stadium as head coach in November 2022 having been a popular figure and FA Cup finalist during his playing days in East Yorkshire.

Rosenior signed a new and improved deal until 2026 with Hull last December and was named on the three-man shortlist for Championship manager of the season.

The Tigers ultimately just missed out on the play-offs, finishing seventh and three points behind Norwich, and are now looking for a new manager.

Owner Acun Ilicali said the decision had been “the most difficult” he has had to make since taking over.

In a statement confirming Rosenior’s departure, Ilicali added: “No matter how trying the circumstance, I have to remove personal sentiment from these moments and ensure the long-term vision of the club is at the centre of my thinking.

“Since Liam’s arrival, we have enjoyed an open working relationship and progress has undoubtedly been made over the course of his tenure. He will always be a part of this family and I thank him for all his work.

“However, it has become evident that our visions for the future are not aligned and I feel that now is the time to make a change. Our philosophy is clear, we will continue to drive this club forward, and whilst doing so I will continue to be open and transparent with our fans.

“I know what this football club can achieve, and we will not stop in the pursuit of that.

“We have worked hard over the last two years to develop our squad. We now have many highly talented players at our disposal and we will continue to invest and improve our playing personnel to give this club and its fans the success they deserve.”

Rosenior made 161 appearances for Hull between 2010 and 2015, including starting the 3-2 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 2014.

The former defender ended his playing days at Brighton, where he started his coaching career before moving onto Derby and eventually taking his first permanent managerial post with the Tigers.