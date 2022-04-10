Norwich vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Everything you need to know ahead of the relegation clash
Norwich are taking on Burnley this weekend in an important match at the bottom of the Premier League.
The Canaries are currently rooted to the 20th spot and this is a must-win match if they are to have any chance of surviving this season.
Dean Smith’s side are ten points from 17th-placed Everton and safety, but victory here would pull them to within three points of Burnley, who are 18th.
Burnley meanwhile are on a high after edging out Everton 3-2 in a thriller at Turf Moor in midweek, and must now build on that momentum to stay up.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Norwich vs Burnley?
The match will be played on Sunday at 2pm in the UK.
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Customers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports website and app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Team news
Norwich are hopeful Lukas Rupp, Max Aarons and Brandon Williams will be available.
Captain Ben Mee remains out for Burnley, as do Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Predicted line-ups
Norwich: Krul; Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou; Rashica, Pukki.
Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst.
Prediction
Burnley have the momentum after beating Everton. Norwich 1-2 Burnley.
