Antonio Conte says he is happy at Tottenham but could not guarantee he will be at the club beyond the end of his contract (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Follow all the latest in the live blog below: