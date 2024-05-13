Two arrested after Leeds fan injured outside Norwich ground
Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident at Carrow Road
Two people have been arrested after a man was injured outside Norwich’s stadium following the Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Leeds.
Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 60s reported being punched outside Carrow Road shortly after 2pm on Sunday.
An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin, police said.
The victim was treated by paramedics and did not require further medical treatment.
A man aged in his late teens was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A man in his 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Both men remain in custody.
Officers believe another man was also involved in the incident and said enquiries were ongoing to locate him.
Norfolk Police asked anybody in the area at the time with any information or phone footage of the incident to get in touch by quoting crime reference 36/32293/24.