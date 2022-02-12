Norwich vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight
Manchester City travel to Norwich tonight in a meeting of two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table.
City maintained their lead at the top of the table thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday and victory at Carrow Road would open a 12-point gap over second-placed Liverpool, who travel to Burnley tomorrow.
Norwich claimed a point at home to Crystal Palace in midweek and were relieved to see Wilfried Zaha miss a late penalty for the visitors. Dean Smith’s side are unbeaten in four games in all competitions but find themselves back in relegation zone following Newcastle’s win over Everton.
The Canaries produced a memorable display to defeat Pep Guardiola’s City on their last meeting at Carrow Road in September 2019, with the 3-2 victory proving to be highlight of a season that ultimately ended in relegation.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.
When is Norwich vs Manchester City?
The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 February.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the team news?
Josh Sargent is available for Norwich after the forward missed the draw against Palace due to illness, but Ozan Kabak remains out. Tim Krul is out with a shoulder injury so Angus Gunn will continue as a goalkeeper.
Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are injury doubts for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola is likely to make changes ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.
Predicted line-ups
Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Rashida, Pukki, Sargent
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Odds
Norwich: 14/1
Draw: 7/1
Man City: 1/6
Prediction
Even with changes likely, this is set to be another Manchester City performance of control and authority, one that will leave Norwich looking short. Norwich 0-2 Man City
