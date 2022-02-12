Norwich host Premier League leaders Manchester City at Carrow Road tonight hoping to claim another memorable home win over Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Although Norwich have lost their last two matches against City 5-0, including earlier this season, the Canaries produced a stunning display to beat Guardiola’s side 3-2 in September 2019, a result that proved to a be the highlight of a season that ultimately ended in relegation.

City are on a commanding run of form and the Premier League leaders defeated Brentford on Wednesday to maintain their lead over second-place Liverpool.

Norwich, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, but Dean Smith’s side are desperate for wins if they are to have any hope of pulling themselves out of relegation trouble.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Norwich vs Manchester City?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Josh Sargent is available for Norwich after the forward missed the draw against Palace due to illness, but Ozan Kabak remains out. Tim Krul is out with a shoulder injury so Angus Gunn will continue as a goalkeeper.

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are injury doubts for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola is likely to make changes ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Rashida, Pukki, Sargent

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Odds

Norwich: 14/1

Draw: 7/1

Man City: 1/6

Prediction

Even with changes likely, this is set to be another Manchester City performance of control and authority, one that will leave Norwich looking short. Norwich 0-2 Man City