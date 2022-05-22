At the forefront of every Tottenham players mind on Sunday will be ensuring they qualify for the Champions League.

Avoiding defeat to Norwich will secure that, so that must be their primary focus heading to Carrow Road.

But aside from the Premier League table, there is the subtext of Son Heung-min going for the golden boot.

The South Korean is just one behind Mohamed Salah heading into the final day and he will know that a brace against bottom of the table Norwich could well see him scoop the award.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4pm on Sunday 22 May at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV on the final day. Sky Sports will instead be showing the title race and relegation fight, with Manchester City facing Aston Villa, Liverpool hosting Wolves, and Leeds needing a result at Brentford.

Team news

Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour came off with ankle injuries in the 1-1 draw against Wolves and are doubts for the clash with Spurs. Dean Smith will still be without a number of other players - Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent, Christoph Zimmerman and Ozan Kabak.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Conte heading into the final game of the season. Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga remain sidelined, with Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon expected to be unavailable too after missing the win over Burnley.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis; Sorensen, Rupp; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Pukki.

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Odds

Norwich - 10/1

Draw - 11/2

Tottenham - 1/5

Prediction

It would be the ultimate example of ‘Spursyness’ to mess this one up on the final day. Expect some nervy moments but for Conte’s men to come through it to secure fourth place. 2-1 Tottenham.