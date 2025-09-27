Ange Postecoglou’s first home game as Forest boss ends in loss to Sunderland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Omar Alderete’s first-half header helped Sunderland clinch their first away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge.

Defeat left Postecoglou still waiting for his first success since taking over as Forest boss. They are now without a win since the opening day, while Regis Le Bris saw his side climb into the Champions League places with their third win of the campaign.

The first half lacked real quality but a contentious moment allowed Sunderland to make the decisive breakthrough as Alderete notched his first for the club after Nicolas Dominguez was booked for a debatable simulation decision outside his own area.

Forest failed to have a shot on target in the first half but it was a completely different story after the break as Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs made six saves to ensure Sunderland picked up the three points.

Postecoglou has not delivered a win in his opening five games and a return to their home patch resulted in Forest’s third loss of the campaign, although the Australian may feel hard one by with this one.

Morgan Gibbs-White was the most notable absentee from the starting XI, dropping to the bench as James McAtee made his second start for the club.

Sunderland should have been ahead in the ninth minute when Dominguez relinquished possession inside his own penalty box. It presented a glorious chance for Wilson Isidor, whose snapshot went marginally the wrong side of the post.

The visitors hit the front in the 37th minute in controversial circumstances.

Referee Tony Harrington gave a free-kick in a dangerous area to the visitors after deciding Dominguez dived in a challenge with Trai Hume as he tried to clear the ball.

Forest were still questioning the referee’s decision and Sunderland pounced all over them from the resulting set-piece as Granit Xhaka lifted a free-kick round the back for Paraguay international Alderete to nod the first shot on target of the contest beyond goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Sunderland flew out of the traps after the interval, with Arthur Masuaku and Chris Rigg having opportunities to double their lead.

Postecoglou rang the changes and brought Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus onto the field in an attempt to get things clicking for his team in attack.

The trio were instantly making an impact off the bench, Gibbs-White tried an acrobatic effort and moments later Hudson-Odoi teed the ball up for Elliot Anderson for a shot which forced Roefs into action.

Dilane Bakwa was next to drill at Roefs but Sunderland looked dangerous on the counter, Sels had to be aware up the other end of the pitch to keep out Bertrand Traore a minute later.

Roefs was proving to be the difference as Forest pinned the Black Cats deeper, the Dutch goalkeeper was on hand to stop Anderson, Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson within the space of a couple of minutes.

The hosts’ best chance came with 10 minutes to go when Gibbs-White whipped a ball to an unmarked Chris Wood, who headed wide.