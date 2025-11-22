Arne Slot says Liverpool run ‘far from good enough’ after Nottingham Forest loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot took full responsibility for a “very bad” sixth league defeat in seven matches with the 3-0 reverse to Nottingham Forest equalling their worst Premier League loss at Anfield.

Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White scored as Forest recorded their biggest win at Anfield, inflicting Liverpool’s heaviest home defeat since losing 4-1 to Manchester City in 2021.

Chelsea and West Ham are the only two other teams in the Premier League era to win by three goals.

“How bad that is difficult to measure but it was very bad. Playing at home, losing 3-0 no matter which team you face is a very, very bad result,” Slot said.

“I want to emphasise I am responsible for the current losses: you are responsible when you are winning but also responsible when you are losing.

“I can never come up with excuses for us to have the results we have. That is far from good enough and I am responsible for that.”

Defeat dropped Liverpool to 11th in the table and should Everton win at Manchester United on Monday their Merseyside rivals would move ahead of them.

Slot insists, however, he will find a way of arresting a slide of eight defeats in 11 matches in all competitions.

“Of course there is a way out, especially with the quality players we have,” he added.

“No matter if you win or lose, if you make a line-up or make substitutions when you look back you are also thinking ‘Where can we do better, where we can adjust?’ but that is something else from doubting yourself.

“In my opinion it was a good start from us. I haven’t seen us creating so much in the opening half-hour maybe the whole season.

“We were able to create a lot and the first time they arrived in our box they scored a goal.

“It is a very difficult cocktail to drink if you miss out on your own chances and every time you concede one the ball goes in.”

Forest boss Sean Dyche, who has won three and drawn two of his six matches since replacing Ange Postecoglou, savoured the club’s second successive victory at Anfield but wanted it to be the benchmark for their climb up the table.

“Last year this club used it as a catalyst. Of course it is to be enjoyed, it is for the fans and the players, but we have to go again,” he said.

“Everything is not solved but it is a good strong marker. The hard yards, the ugly side of the game, staying focused on what the job is – I thought that was excellent.

“I thought we mixed it tactically. That is credit to the players.”