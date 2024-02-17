Kalvin Phillips sent off as Nottingham Forest add to West Ham’s troubles

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest won for the first time in 2024 and boosted their Premier League survival chances with a 2-0 success over West Ham, who had Kalvin Phillips sent off.

Forest were teetering just two points above the drop zone after a run of four games without a victory, but goals in added time in either half from Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi put that right against an out-of-sorts Hammers.

Awoniyi struck before the break with a fine finish while Hudson-Odoi converted from close range at the death to give themselves a bit of breathing space at the foot of the table.

They are far from out of danger, though, especially with a possible points deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules hanging over them, but this should boost their confidence.

The Hammers never really showed up at the City Ground and their top-six hopes took another hit, six days on from their home thrashing by Arsenal.

Phillips’ miserable personal season continued as he saw red for two quickfire yellow cards in the second half while David Moyes will come under renewed pressure with away fans displaying a banner asking for their manager to be sacked.

After last weekend’s hammering, Moyes would have been keen for a low-key start in their own penalty area, but they could have been behind after only four minutes.

Nuno Tavares advanced down the left and picked out Anthony Elanga, whose drilled first-time shot was kept out by the feet of Alphonse Areola.

The French goalkeeper continued to be the busiest as he produced strong hands to keep out Morgan Gibbs-White’s stinging effort and then did well to block Awoniyi as the striker tried to round him.

In between those two moments, West Ham had their only real dangerous attack as Michail Antonio took advantage of a Felipe mistake and raced clear into the area, but was tackled by Murillo at the vital moment.

Forest made the deserved breakthrough as they took the lead in the fifth minute of first-half added time with a fine finish from Awoniyi.

With his back to goal on the penalty area, he received the ball from Nicolas Dominguez, spun Nayef Aguerd and slotted past Areola.

Areola was again in action early in the second half as he tipped Elanga’s volley over the crossbar, while Awoniyi headed another chance over and Danilo’s fierce volley was palmed away by the overworked Hammers keeper.

West Ham’s hopes of a comeback were hit in the 70th minute as Phillips picked up his second yellow card in the space of two minutes and 56 seconds and had to walk.

Elanga volleyed over soon after before Forest were denied what looked a clear penalty when Maxwel Cornet appeared to clip Neco Williams but VAR decided not to overturn Thomas Bramall’s decision.

Elanga then skied another effort when Hudson-Odoi teed him up with a slick attack on the break, so the former Chelsea winger took matters into his own hands at the death slamming home a loose ball from close range.