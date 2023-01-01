Nottingham Forest fans’ homophobic chanting condemned by LGBT group

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea’s official LGBT supporters group has condemned homophobic chanting from Nottingham Forest fans.

Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals during Sunday’s Premier League match at the City Ground, which was shown live on Sky Sports.

The PA news agency understands Forest are investigating the matter.

A tweet from Chelsea Pride read: “We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.

“Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBT group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

A twitter post from LGBT Trickies read: “From all genuine #NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.

“We are embarrassed and ashamed.”