Nottingham Forest is ‘perfect place to be’ – new signing Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson admitted Nottingham Forest was the “perfect place to be” after he signed a five-year deal with the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo secured his fifth and sixth signings of the summer transfer window on Saturday after both Hutchinson and James McAtee committed to long-term contracts at the City Ground.

Hutchinson was part of the side that won the European Championship with the England Under-21 side this summer and he will be reunited with fellow winning team-mates McAtee and Elliot Anderson in Nottingham.

The 21-year-old admitted Anderson convinced him to join the club after spending two years at Ipswich.

He told Forest TV: “It’s been a long and difficult few weeks. I’m really excited to be here and just can’t wait to get started.

“I know a lot of players here. They told me how good it is and how well I’ll progress as a player. It’s just the perfect place to be.

“I was just doing pre-season with my brother. I get a message from him (Anderson) and he’s telling me to come and I said, ‘Listen, I’ll try my best’, but yeah, he convinced me to come.”

England Under-21 captain McAtee enjoyed a couple of loan spells away from Manchester City with Sheffield United but has decided to make a permanent switch to Forest for a fee believed to be around £30million and like Hutchinson, he also signed a deal till 2030.

The 22-year-old made 27 appearances for City in all competitions last campaign and thought now was the right time for a new challenge.

He said: “I think I’m ready for a new challenge. I’ll try and get some more game time and try and show the world what I can do.

“I can’t wait (for the Europa League). It’s something that I’m looking forward to and I’m excited to play in there.”