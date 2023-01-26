Nottingham Forest handed Dean Henderson boost to cool Keylor Navas interest
The Tricky Trees have made 24 signings over the last two transfer windows
Nottingham Forest are likely to shelve plans to sign a goalkeeper in the last few days of the January transfer window after receiving good news about the injured Dean Henderson.
The promoted club, who have made 24 signings in the last two transfer windows, had been linked with an audacious move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas after Henderson sustained a thigh problem.
But the England international could return against Fulham on 11 February, meaning he would only sit out one more league match.
His deputy Wayne Hennessey is set to start against Leeds next Sunday and against Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final – but Henderson, who is on loan from Old Trafford, is ineligible for that game in any event.
Henderson, who has kept clean sheets in three of his last five appearances in the Premier League, has missed Forest’s last two games while Wales international Hennessey has conceded 11 goals in his last four matches.
