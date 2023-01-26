Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nottingham Forest handed Dean Henderson boost to cool Keylor Navas interest

The Tricky Trees have made 24 signings over the last two transfer windows

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 26 January 2023 22:30
Comments
<p>Nottingham Forest need cover for Dean Henderson (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Nottingham Forest need cover for Dean Henderson (Mike Egerton/PA)

(PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest are likely to shelve plans to sign a goalkeeper in the last few days of the January transfer window after receiving good news about the injured Dean Henderson.

The promoted club, who have made 24 signings in the last two transfer windows, had been linked with an audacious move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas after Henderson sustained a thigh problem.

But the England international could return against Fulham on 11 February, meaning he would only sit out one more league match.

His deputy Wayne Hennessey is set to start against Leeds next Sunday and against Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final – but Henderson, who is on loan from Old Trafford, is ineligible for that game in any event.

Henderson, who has kept clean sheets in three of his last five appearances in the Premier League, has missed Forest’s last two games while Wales international Hennessey has conceded 11 goals in his last four matches.

Recommended

Click here to subscribe to The Independent's Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in