Matz Sels says it is ‘six finals’ for Nottingham Forest to end the season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels says his side have “six finals” to play as they try and get over the line in the race for Champions League qualification.

Forest’s hopes took a big blow on Saturday after they were beaten by a last-gasp Everton goal at the City Ground in a 1-0 loss to make it two successive defeats.

Their position in the top five is now looking vulnerable, but with six games left to play Sels has called on his team-mates to finish the job.

“We are doing well this season. But now it’s still six games to play,” he said.

“So it’s going to be six finals to try to aim as high as possible in the ranking.

“So we need to keep going. Like I said, six games to go. Six big games. And then we will see where we can finish because now everybody’s focused.

“We need to be there. We need to be there. We will see where we will be in the end. And until now, it has been already an amazing season.

“So we need to enjoy also. I know there is pressure now because the season is coming to an end. Or we’re coming closer to the end of the season.

“But yes, still everything is possible for us. We must do everything.”

Everton won for the first time since mid-February and matchwinner Abdoulaye Doucoure had a feeling.

“I love this club. I tried to play well,” he said on the club’s official website. “I met some kid before this week and he asked me to do a celebration if I scored, so that was for him.

“Sometimes you think you are going to score, I had that. It was a top week for us.

“I think we dominated them from the first minute: we won the tough challenges, we controlled the ball, we created chances.

“I think we needed to score some goals, it came very late but I think everyone is going to take that win.”