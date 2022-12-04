Jump to content

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa

Steve Cooper’s side made a raft of signings in the summer but are showing no signs of slowing down

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 04 December 2022 13:06
Nottingham Forest have started their winter transfer business early by signing Gustavo Scarpa (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest have started their winter transfer business early by announcing the signing of Gustavo Scarpa.

The attacking midfielder will officially join the club on January 1 after he recently left Palmeiras following the expiration of his contract with the Brazilian outfit.

Gustavo, 28, had helped Palmeiras secure domestic success during his final campaign with an 11th Serie A title secured in November.

The once-capped Brazil international told the official club website: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream for me.

“It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait for it to begin. It’s always been an ambition since I was a little kid to play in Europe and my dream is to play in the Premier League.

“I’m a technical player but also I’ve developed my game defensively over the past couple of seasons. I’m very dedicated, hard-working and I’m excited to get started now.”

