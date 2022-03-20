Nottingham Forest will try to keep their FA Cup dream going as they host Liverpool in the quarter-final on Sunday.

Steve Cooper’s side have made history this season by reaching the round for the first time since 1999. They got there by defeating Arsenal and Leicester City and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Cooper for his work.

“We are Premier League team number three for Nottingham in the competition, so they haven’t had an easy way, but they made it,” Klopp said. “They had an important game against QPR on Wednesday. They are close enough to think about promotion again.

“Our former LFC coach is obviously doing a proper job there. It’s another reason why it’s a special game.”

And while Klopp mentioned the link Cooper has to Liverpool he said it’s not about him, saying: “I never think about myself. We don’t do what it means for individuals, we talk about the collective and the football club.

“There’s not too many people there from when I was there now. We’ll just look forward to it for the club when it comes around.”

But how can fans watch the game and who’s likely to win? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 6pm on Sunday, 20 March at the Nottingham Forest Football Club.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown live on ITV and fans will also be able to stream the match on the ITV Hub. The fixture’s highlights will also be shown on BBC One at 11.05pm on Sunday.

Team news

Nottingham could be without their star man Lewis Grabban due to injury and Steve Cook and Max Lowe both won’t feature.

Meanwhile Liverpool only have question marks over James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas. Jurgen Klopp otherwise has his full squad to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Horvath; Worrall, Figueiredo, McKenna, Spence; Garner, Yates, Colback; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Davis.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlin, Henderson, Naby Keita; Mane, Diego Jota, Salah

Odds

Nottingham Forest - 9/1

Draw - 9/2

Liverpool - 1/4

Prediction

Nottingham Forest have had a great run in this competition so far and it would be another FA Cup day to remember if they could also knock Liverpool out. However, the Reds are having a great season and it would be a monumental task for the hosts to overcome the visitors. Nottingham Forest 0-3 Liverpool.