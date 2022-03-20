Liverpool will travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to try and advance to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Their opponents have already knocked out the holders Leicester City and Arsenal and so Liverpool shouldn’t under-estimate them. The Reds have also been given a selection blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for weeks with a hamstring injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Trent is out with a hamstring, so will be out for England too. Not good news, we will see how long it takes.

“We will see how it will take. To replace him is difficult but possible. We have Milner, Gomez, these kind of things. Trent is so influential but Milner has done incredibly well in the past. We’ll see how Milly is for Sunday. Maybe a young solution?”

So who is likely to take Alexander-Arnold’s place and who else lines-up for Liverpool? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 6pm on Sunday, 20 March at the Nottingham Forest Football Club.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown live on ITV and fans will also be able to stream the match on the ITV Hub. The fixture’s highlights will also be shown on BBC One at 11.05pm on Sunday.

Team news

Nottingham could be without their star man Lewis Grabban due to injury and Steve Cook and Max Lowe both won’t feature.

Meanwhile Liverpool only have question marks over James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas. Jurgen Klopp otherwise has his full squad to choose from.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Horvath; Worrall, Figueiredo, McKenna, Spence; Garner, Yates, Colback; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Davis.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlin, Henderson, Naby Keita; Mane, Diego Jota, Salah

Odds

Nottingham Forest - 9/1

Draw - 9/2

Liverpool - 1/4

Prediction

Nottingham Forest have had a great run in this competition so far and it would be another FA Cup day to remember if they could also knock Liverpool out. However, the Reds are having a great season and it would be a monumental task for the hosts to overcome the visitors. Nottingham Forest 0-3 Liverpool.