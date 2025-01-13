Nuno Esprito Santo will not let Nottingham Forest get distracted by title talk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Esprito Santo said the suggestion his side are involved in a Premier League title race is based on “if, if, if, if” ahead of a crunch clash with Liverpool.

Forest have propelled themselves to joint second in the table after a run of six successive victories and they are being spoken about as possible title contenders.

Whether that could really happen is likely to hinge on the outcome of their match with Arne Slot’s league leaders on Tuesday.

Victory at the City Ground would move them to within three points of Liverpool and firmly in the race.

But Nuno said Forest have to let their football do the talking.

“We have to play the games, we are here to compete against all the teams, I think we are doing well, nothing changes in our approach,” he said.

“It’s the same, more important than anything is we know what we can do, we know each other, our strengths, our weaknesses, let’s play the game.

“If we start thinking about ifs…it’s if, if, if, if, that’s why we always try to approach how we are going to prepare ourselves, how we are going to play the game.

“At the end of the game, there will be no ifs….I’m so sorry, I apologise.”

Slot was glowing about Nuno and his side in his pre-match press conference, reflecting on the reverse fixture in August where Liverpool were surprisingly beaten.

And even Nuno is surprised by the turnaround from last season where Forest stayed up on the last day of the campaign.

“When we do things good we should be pleased, but too much compliments can distract us, so we don’t want to pay too much attention,” he said.

“It was the beginning of the season, maybe it was a surprise, but it was a long time ago, many things have changed.

“No one in this room could ever predict what is happening. It is the ambition and desire to do things well and the hard work of the players and commitment.

“It’s continuing and we have to enjoy together what is happening, but no one can predict what is happening.

“I see a group of players really committed to doing well. What can happen in the future we don’t know, but the proof is we have done it before.

“We are improving through the competition, I truly believe the more time the players spend together the better they can play together.

“I see a good group of people, more than players, that want to do things together. This is important, the togetherness, this is what I really value.”

Forest announced the signing of veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, whose previous deal ran out at the end of last season, stayed at the club while recovering from injury and will now compete with Matz Sels and Carlos Miguel.