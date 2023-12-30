Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United will look to make it two wins from two when they take on a resurgent Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side completed a superb comeback in midweek to win 3-2 against Aston Villa and now look to end the year on a high note after an inconsistent start to the Premier League season.

However, the Red Devils face a tricky task up against a Forest side who have seen an immediate upturn in form since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest were unfortunate to not pick up a point against Bournemouth last weekend but picked up their first points since Steve Cooper’s departure in some style on Boxing Day, with a comprehensive 3-1 away win against Newcastle United.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 30 December at the City Ground.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 5pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Nottingham Forest will be able to welcome back Willy Boly from his one-match suspension but will be without Ibrahim Sangare after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card on Boxing Day. Taiwo Awoniyi, Felipe and Serge Aurier are also out of contention for the home side.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have a lengthy injury list, with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Victor Lindelof all sidelined. Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Sofyan Ambrabat remain doubtful having missed United’s Boxing Day win over Aston Villa.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Aina, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win 21/10

Draw 5/2

Manchester United win 6/5

Prediction

A resurgent Forest to hold a topsy-turvy United to a draw. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester United.