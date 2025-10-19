Nottingham Forest target Marco Silva as Ange Postecoglou replacement
Postecoglou was let go after just 39 days with Fulham boss Silva being eyed as his successor
Nottingham Forest want Marco Silva to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou, in addition to Sean Dyche and Roberto Mancini.
Fulham would nevertheless want £10m for the 48-year-old, who would be reluctant to move mid-season. Forest are nevertheless hoping to strike a deal.
The club's owner Evangelos Marinakis has worked with the Portuguese at his other club, Olympiakos, where Silva won the Greek title in 2016-17. Silva is now in his fifth season at Craven Cottage, having turned Fulham into a competitive mid-table side.
Dyche is meanwhile extremely keen on the job, having previously described it as an ambition due to being a boyhood Forest fan, but is reluctant to accept a short-term contract. Forest only want to commit to a longer-term deal if they feel it is the right choice, given the instability there this season.
The club have already seen Nuno Espirito Santo and Postecoglou leave in the space of 40 days, with both involving hefty pay-outs.
Euro 2020-winning manager Mancini would also command a very high wage. He has been out of management since leaving the Saudi Arabia national team job last year.
The new manager search comes after the club decided to part ways with Postecoglou who was in charge for just 39 days in what is the shortest reign of a permanent Premier League manager.
The Australian oversaw eight matches and won none of them, instead suffering six defeats - including a 3-2 loss to Swansea in the League Cup - and two draws.
