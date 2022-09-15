Jump to content

Fulham boss Marco Silva expects totally different challenge against Nottingham Forest

The Whites moved into the Championship promotion places with a 4-0 win in the East Midlands last season

Mark Mann-Bryans
Thursday 15 September 2022 16:17
Comments
Marco Silva guided Fulham to a comfortable win at Nottingham Forest last season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fulham head coach Marco Silva insists their fine win at Nottingham Forest last season counts for nothing this time around – not least due to the massive turnover in players at the City Ground.

The Whites moved into the Championship promotion places with a 4-0 win in the East Midlands last season, inflicting a first defeat on Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Both sides were ultimately promoted to the Premier League and meet in the top-flight on Friday night.

While Fulham had a fairly busy summer, signing no less than 11 new recruits, Forest doubled that number as 22 signings were completed.

“It’s a completely different game,” Silva said when comparing to their comfortable victory last year.

“It’s a different game, different season, different competition as well, more different players for them than for us, even if the managers are the same.

“It will be a really competitive match against a side who had a really, really strong market in the summer, to create a competitive squad and a squad to compete at a high level in this competition.

“They want to get the points, but we want the same and our approach will be the same. We go there to fight, to match them, to get the points. That’s our way, it’s always our aim and ambition for the match.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in the win at Forest last season and has started this campaign in fine form – hitting six goals in as many games.

But Silva would not be drawn on how well he feels the Serbia international can do throughout the whole season.

“It is not important,” he replied when asked how many goals Mitrovic could score.

“The important thing is for Fulham to win football matches, this is the main thing for us. If it is Mitro scoring, fantastic, if it is Vinicius scoring, fantastic as well.

“If it will be a central defender scoring it would great for us at the same time, it is not important who will score it is important for us to fight for the three points in every game.

“Mitrovic is much more than just about a goalscorer for us, the last few games he is proving that on the ball and off the ball.”

