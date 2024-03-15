It’s a very important game – Nuno Espirito Santo on Forest’s clash with Luton

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits it is vital his team take points from Saturday’s crucial clash with Luton.

Forest, who have lost their last three in the Premier League and won just once in 2024, are anxiously looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle.

Their trip to Kenilworth Road to face fellow strugglers Luton, who are without a win in seven games, carries huge significance for both clubs.

Points, points, we need points. Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno said at a press conference: “We are in a bad moment but we stick together and react, bounce back, find solutions to get out of there.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re playing for. Football is always like that. You have to react from the bad moments. Don’t ignore it. It’s never done in football.

“Every week we have issues – players that go down in their performance, knocks, all these situations.

“But it’s all about working and facing the situation day by day. We are experienced enough to realise that now it’s important. Points, points, we need points.

“It’s a very important game due to the circumstances, due to the situation of both teams.”

Forest have lost their last two games 1-0, to Liverpool and Brighton, in controversial circumstances.

Liverpool claimed a last-gasp winner at the City Ground after wrongly being given possession following a stoppage in play while the Seagulls’ Jakub Moder was fortunate not to be sent off at the Amex Stadium.

While being frustrated with these situations, Nuno hopes his side can take such issues out of the equation this weekend by making the most of their chances.

“In the previous cycle, we were scoring and conceding,” Nuno said. “Now we’re not conceding but we’re still losing in the last minutes of the game.

“So we have to find the balance and this is what we are doing, trying always to improve. We create a lot of chances but we must be more clinical.”

Nuno is calling for his team to take the game to Luton.

“We have to play,” the Portuguese said. “We play football and try to give answers to the questions they’re going to make and, at the same time, create problems they have to react to.

“Our idea is never to just wait. Let’s be dominant, play with courage.”