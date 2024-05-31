Nottingham Forest facing FA charge over fan behaviour against Liverpool

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their fans during the defeat to Liverpool in March.

Forest were incensed after Jurgen Klopp’s side scored a stoppage-time winner at the City Ground immediately after referee Paul Tierney incorrectly awarded a dropped-ball to Liverpool in the Reds’ penalty area, rather than to Forest who were in possession in an attacking area when he stopped play for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

Forest and first-team coach Steven Reid were charged at the time for their behaviour towards Tierney, but now they have been sanctioned again, this time for failing to control their fans.

Supporters surrounded the away dugout and got involved in spats with Liverpool’s coaching staff.

An FA statement read: “Nottingham Forest FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control at the Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Saturday 2 March.

“It’s alleged that Nottingham Forest FC failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conducted themselves in an orderly fashion; didn’t behave in an improper, threatening or provocative way; and/or didn’t commit any form of pitch incursion.

“Nottingham Forest FC has until Friday 7 June to respond.”