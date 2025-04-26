Pep Guardiola knows Nottingham Forest provide stern test for Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola acknowledges Manchester City need to overcome a formidable defensive unit in Nottingham Forest to reach a third successive FA Cup final.

City, winners in 2023 and runners-up last season, are potentially just 90 minutes away from another shot at the trophy as they prepare to face Forest in Sunday’s second semi-final at Wembley.

Yet Forest, after two years of relegation battles, have been one of the Premier League’s success stories this term and are likely to provide a stern test.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who are also challenging City for a Champions League spot, boast the third meanest defence in the top flight and goalkeeper Matz Sels is leading the race for the Golden Glove.

City manager Guardiola said: “It would be good to reach the third (straight final), but we have (to beat) a serious and tough rival to do it.

“Nuno has done incredibly, with Wolves qualifying for the Europa League and now with Nottingham Forest. Always he has done an unbelievable job.

“Always they have been really, really tough. The commitment to defend – always I say, when players defend that way, it’s a huge talent.

“Always we consider the talent, the guys who have good skills, make good passes, score good goals – but I admire a lot the teams who defend with this spirit.

“To defend well is to have a talent and they have the commitment and, of course, good transition with top, top players up front.”

City are competing in the semi-finals for a record seventh season in succession and an eighth time in Guardiola’s nine years in charge.

As well as taking the prize as part of their treble triumph two years ago, City also lifted the cup during their domestic clean sweep campaign of 2018-19.

Forest, by contrast, have not got this far since they last reached the final in 1991. They also beat City when the sides met in Nottingham last month.

Guardiola said: “The owner invested with top-class players, they have a deep squad. They were promoted to the Premier League and they have invested a lot to not be relegated, and they did that.

“Now, look, the results are here. It’s a long time since they played a semi-final of the FA Cup, and I know the support that they will have.”