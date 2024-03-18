Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest have been handed a four-point deduction after breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The club were referred to an independent commission in January after reporting losses that exceeded the permitted amount in the three seasons up to and including the 2022/2023 campaign.

The deduction drops Nuno Espirito Santo’s side down into the relegation zone of England’s top flight, with Luton climbing a place to 17th.

The sanction follows a similar penalty against Everton earlier in the season, with an initial ten-point deduction reduced to six on appeal.

If Forest appeal, their case must be heard and concluded by 15 April.

All Premier League clubs are monitored for their adherence to the PSR, with each side allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three seasons after certain deductable costs are taken into account.

The City Ground club fall some way below this but are subject to different limits having spent two of the three seasons in question in the Championship before their promotion back into the top flight.

Forest, who are owned by Evangelos Marinakis subsequently spent significantly in an effort to sustain their Premier League status, successfully staying up last season.

The Premier League has attempted to speed up sanctions for breaches of PSR to allow sanctions like points deductions to be levied in the same season as the charge is brought.

Nottingham Forest, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, could appeal the decision (PA Wire)

Everton could yet face another sanction after being charged alongside Nottingham Forest in January, while Manchester City were hit with 115 charges last February in a case that is likely to take much longer to come to a conclusion.

This is the first time that two Premier League clubs have been docked points in the same season.

Forest had secured a point against relegation rivals Luton at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

“Let’s wait and see with the decision,” Nuno said after the 1-1 draw. “Whatever happens, we keep on going and fighting. Nine games to go, we have nine finals.”