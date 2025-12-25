Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson dies aged 72

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72 on Christmas Day following a long illness.

Robertson, who started and ended his career at the City Ground either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, played an integral part in Forest’s European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough’s side lifted the European Cup for the first time.

And 12 months later, Robertson scored in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg in Madrid.

A statement from Robertson’s family sent through Nottingham Forest said: “It is with immense pain and sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful husband, dad and grandad.

“John passed away peacefully on Christmas morning with his wife and family by his side, after a long illness.

“Our only comfort in our grief is that his struggles are now over, and he is reunited with daughter Jessica.

“’Robbo’ was treasured by many as a footballing hero but to us he was just John and dad, the family man…kind, loving, witty, fun and loyal.

“Although our hearts are breaking, we will always be grateful for the years we were privileged to share with him and the amazing memories we made. We will miss him every day and love him always.”

Robertson earned 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included being selected for the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

After his playing career, he worked under former Forest team-mate Martin O’Neill at Wycombe, Norwich, Leicester, Celtic and Aston Villa.

Stan Collymore, who played at Forest and worked under Robertson at Leicester, paid tribute with a lengthy post on X.

He wrote: “An incredibly heavy heart having been told of the passing of John Robertson, Forest’s greatest ever player, my coach at Leicester and one of the loveliest, kindest hearted humans I’ve met.

“At Leicester with Martin O’Neill he knew of my issues and problems and instead like many, who mocked them, he put a literal arm around me, had words of empathy and kindness and genuinely gave me support.”

Former Celtic midfielder Alan Thompson wrote on X: “Just heard the devastating news that my ex assistant manager at Celtic John Robertson passed earlier today. Thoughts are with his lovely family and thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

His former Celtic team-mate Chris Sutton posted on social media: “John was an incredible player, a genius, a legend, a sharp witted, funny man, a great friend and mentor to me and we will all miss him greatly.”

Forest paid tribute to “a true great of our club” who would “never ever be forgotten”, before signing off their statement by saying: “Rest in Peace, Robbo… Our greatest.”

The Scotland national team, Derby, Celtic, Aston Villa and Wycombe also posted tributes on social media.