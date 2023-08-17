Nottingham Forest set high price for Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest have set a price for Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest have set an initial price of £40m on Brennan Johnson, as a number of clubs step up their interest before the window closes.
All of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Brentford are considering a move for the young wide player, as a series of others wait to see what is next.
While Brentford have the strongest interest, and can make the strongest case by guaranteeing Johnson first-team football as a main player in the team, Forest are reluctant to sell to the west London club as they seem as a rival for mid-table survival.
Chelsea have recently moved onto the player after failing in a bid for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, since Mauricio Pochettino still wants to bolster his forward line.
Tottenham have been trailing Johnson for longer, and have the recent income of the £120m sale of Harry Kane.
