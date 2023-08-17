Nottingham Forest set high price for Brennan Johnson

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nottingham Forest have set an initial price of £40m on Brennan Johnson, as a number of clubs step up their interest before the window closes.

All of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Brentford are considering a move for the young wide player, as a series of others wait to see what is next.

While Brentford have the strongest interest, and can make the strongest case by guaranteeing Johnson first-team football as a main player in the team, Forest are reluctant to sell to the west London club as they seem as a rival for mid-table survival.

Chelsea have recently moved onto the player after failing in a bid for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, since Mauricio Pochettino still wants to bolster his forward line.

Tottenham have been trailing Johnson for longer, and have the recent income of the £120m sale of Harry Kane.