Nottingham Forest set high price for Brennan Johnson

Nottingham Forest have set a price for Brennan Johnson

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Thursday 17 August 2023 14:04
Cooper delighted as Forest secure Premier League survival with win over Arsenal

Nottingham Forest have set an initial price of £40m on Brennan Johnson, as a number of clubs step up their interest before the window closes.

All of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Brentford are considering a move for the young wide player, as a series of others wait to see what is next.

While Brentford have the strongest interest, and can make the strongest case by guaranteeing Johnson first-team football as a main player in the team, Forest are reluctant to sell to the west London club as they seem as a rival for mid-table survival.

Chelsea have recently moved onto the player after failing in a bid for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, since Mauricio Pochettino still wants to bolster his forward line.

Tottenham have been trailing Johnson for longer, and have the recent income of the £120m sale of Harry Kane.

