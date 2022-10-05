Jump to content

Steve Cooper set to remain in charge of Nottingham Forest for Aston Villa game

Forest have appointed a new sporting director and Cooper’s job was said to be under threat after a 4-0 thumping by Leicester on Monday

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 05 October 2022 21:11
Comments
(PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest have made changes off the field by hiring Filippo Giraldi as their new sporting director but Steve Cooper is expected to remain as head coach for now.

Forest are bottom of the table following Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester and former Watford technical director Giraldi has been drafted in to help restructure their football operations.

But despite a fifth straight league defeat, the PA news agency understands Cooper will be in charge for Monday’s home game against Aston Villa.

On the appointment of Giraldi, Forest said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.

“Giraldi joins the Reds following nine years with Watford, originally as chief scout before becoming technical director in 2014.

“His time at the Hornets saw them enjoy five consecutive years in the top flight from 2015, including achieving their highest points total in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season, as well as reaching the 2019 FA Cup final.

“Giraldi previously enjoyed 11 years in Italy as director of football at AC Prato and as chief scout and head of academy at Brescia, with a number of players from both academies going on to enjoy careers in Serie A, as well as appearing for the Italy national team.”

During his spell at Watford, Giraldi was responsible for some key signings, such as Etienne Capoue, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ismaila Sarr.

He is expected to play a leading role in overhauling Forest’s recruitment policy and their football operations.

Speculation over Cooper’s future mounted after his side slipped to a sixth defeat in their first eight matches back in the top flight, but following a board meeting on Wednesday he is expected to be in the City Ground dugout on Monday.

