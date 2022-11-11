Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Cooper set for talks over Nottingham Forest’s January transfer plans

Forest are bottom of the table.

Jonathan Veal
Friday 11 November 2022 09:55
Comments
Steve Cooper is concentrating on Saturday’s game with Crystal Palace before thinking about the January transfer window (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper is concentrating on Saturday’s game with Crystal Palace before thinking about the January transfer window (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says the club will wait until the World Cup break to discuss possible January incomings.

Forest conclude the first part of the season at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, hoping a win will take them off the foot of the Premier League.

It has been a difficult return to the top flight for the Reds on the back of a summer which saw them sign 23 new players.

That does not look like being the end of their business, though, and Cooper and new sporting director Filippo Giraldi will discuss the January transfer window during the upcoming hiatus.

“At the moment, we’re only focused on Saturday. But after that – like at every club – there will be some meetings and some conversations,” Cooper said.

Recommended

“Myself and Filippo have said, ‘let’s concentrate on the games for now, and then when this phase of games has finished, let’s pick up what else needs to be picked up’. I think that’s a good way for now.

“After the game, everyone is going into a break. But it’s not a break where everyone will split up and go away. There will be some time away, but not lots, because then we go into a really important period of preparing for the next phase.”

The six-week break from Premier League action could well benefit Forest as, with only a limited number of players heading to Qatar, Cooper will be afforded some precious time on the training ground.

“We won’t have to go through some of the behind-the-scenes stuff of putting everything together when we come back, so hopefully that will be in a stronger place, which allows us then to, hopefully, get to the next level, in terms of our identity, our togetherness, our performance levels and hopefully results,” he added.

“And hopefully it will give us half a chance of improving our league position, because that is what we all want.

“Nobody enjoys seeing us at the bottom of the table. But we have got to look at it as us being part of a group of teams where there’s not much between us.

“Would we rather be in the middle or at the top of that group? Of course. But we are only five points away from that. We’ve really got to keep committing to the plan, and hopefully things can improve.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in