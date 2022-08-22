Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carabao Cup: Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby

Forest have taken four points from their first three Premier League games following promotion and face a hectic fixture schedule.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 August 2022 18:35
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper insists his side’s “mentality will be right” in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby.

Forest have taken four points from their first three Premier League games following promotion and face a hectic fixture schedule.

Cooper’s side face Tottenham on Sunday before a midweek fixture at Manchester City and then take on Bournemouth the following Saturday.

On the trip to Blundell Park, Cooper told Forest’s official website: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to and we approach it with the mentality to win.

“We want a winning culture here and to do that you have to live and breathe it every day.

Recommended

“Cup competitions are games we look forward to and we take very seriously. We’re mindful that we have three games in a week and not too many days between each game, but our mentality will be right.”

Grimsby have taken five points from their first four games after their National League play-off final win in June saw them bounce back to the English Football League at the first attempt.

Cooper added: “Grimsby recently got promoted so they’re used to winning and it’s a classic early-season cup tie.

“They’ll be hungry to play as well as us and we look forward to going there with an attitude to play the game in our way, in our identity and to do whatever it takes to win the game.”

Mariners boss Paul Hurst described Saturday’s goalless home draw against Sutton as “one of the worst games of football I’ve ever seen”, but said Forest’s visit could provide his players with the perfect tonic.

Hurst said: “There is no better game to bounce back with in terms of the excitement around it for the players and fans.

Recommended

“I’m not going to use the term ‘free hit’ because I don’t really buy into that.

“We know it’ll be a really tough game and that we’re big underdogs, but I want the team to embrace the challenge and compete.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in