Man arrested after Billy Sharp allegedly assaulted on touchline

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was apparently attacked when Nottingham Forest fans spilled on to the pitch at the end of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief inspector Paul Hennessy said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

The Blades captain was sidelined for the second leg because of injury and was stood on the touchline after Forest secured a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory following a 3-3 aggregate draw, which precipitated a pitch invasion at the City Ground.

Footage shared on social media appears to show one supporter running at the 36-year-old former Forest striker and knocking him to the ground.

Forest have condemned the incident and said in a statement they will “will work with the authorities to locate the individual” and the offender will be subject to “a life ban” from the club.

Brice Samba produced when it counted for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The incident overshadowed Forest’s win, where the Reds’ victory secured a play-off final showdown against Huddersfield on Sunday, May 29 at Wembley Stadium and the chance of a top-flight return for the first time since 1999.

They were pushed all the way there, though, after squandering a two-goal lead. After leading 2-1 from the first leg Brennan Johnson gave them a cushion but second half goals from Blades duo Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck pushed the tie to extra-time and then penalties.

Brice Samba, who produced a special point-blank save from Iliman Ndiaye late on, then kept out the spot-kicks of Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White to the delight of a packed out crowd.

Steve Cooper has vowed to work ‘even harder’ following the win (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Forest head coach Steve Cooper, who took charge of the club when they were bottom of the second tier last September, said: “To get through a two-legged play-off semi-final, you have to do everything.

“We’ve managed to come through a lot. I would have loved to have won the game 3-1 and walked off but the fact we’ve done it like we have means we’re more tooled up now to go to the final.

“I promise you I will work even harder than I’ve worked to get this. No days off, I’ll be the first one at the training ground (on Wednesday) and we’ll be ready.

“Don’t come into something and not aim to be the best, there’s no point just competing, especially at this football club – it deserves the best.”