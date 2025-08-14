Nottingham Forest agree deals for Man City midfielder and Ipswich striker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest are poised to make a significant statement in the transfer market, reportedly agreeing deals worth up to £67million for Manchester City’s James McAtee and Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson. The potential double swoop highlights Forest’s ambition as the new Premier League season approaches.

The club has reportedly agreed a deal worth up to £30million for England Under-21 captain James McAtee from Manchester City. The arrangement includes provisions for a sell-on fee and a buy-back option for City on the 22-year-old midfielder. Despite his pedigree, McAtee has found first-team opportunities limited under Pep Guardiola, making 15 Premier League appearances last season with only three starts. His senior experience largely stems from two successful loan spells with Sheffield United, and his decision to prioritise the European Under-21 Championship over the Club World Cup was vindicated as he led England to victory.

Meanwhile, Forest are also understood to have struck an agreement believed to be around £37million for Ipswich forward Omari Hutchinson. This potential move, if finalised, would represent a club-record transfer for Forest. Hutchinson, another member of England’s victorious Under-21 squad, played 32 times for the Tractor Boys as they were relegated to the Championship, contributing three goals and two assists.

However, neither player is expected to feature in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brentford. With players needing to be registered by 12pm on Friday for weekend action, and no medicals booked for either player as of Thursday night, their immediate involvement appears unlikely.

The club’s busy transfer window has also seen the arrivals of Switzerland international Dan Ndoye and the Botafogo pair Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha. Furthermore, captain Morgan Gibbs-White has committed his long-term future to the club, signing a new contract amid alleged unsolicited interest from Tottenham.