Jodi Jones grabs extra-time winner as Notts County reach play-off final

Jodi Jones fired in a late winner deep into extra-time as Notts County came from two goals down to go through to the National League play-off final with a 3-2 win over Boreham Wood.

The visitors took a shock lead in the 38th minute when George Broadbent latched onto a long ball and fired across for Femi Ilesanmi who turned home from close range.

Boreham Wood doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Lee Ndlovu took advantage of some slack County possession and found himself one-on-one with Sam Slocombe before slotting home.

County pulled one back straight after the break after Aden Baldwin was left in acres of space 25 yards out, he let fly and fired past Joe McDonnell to make it 2-1.

The Magpies had a chance to equalise from the spot after Ruben Rodrigues was brought down inside the area. He stepped up but saw his penalty kick palmed away by McDonnell as Boreham Wood hung onto their lead.

But County’s relentless pressure finally paid off in the dying minutes of stoppage time when Jones’ cross was turned home by Baldwin for his second of the game to send the tie into extra-time.

As penalties were looming, Jones let fly from long-range and although McDonnell got hands to it he could not keep it out and County had completed their comeback to book a place at Wembley.