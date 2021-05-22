Notts County cruise to win over Weymouth to book National League play-off place

Notts County secured a play-off place in the National League with a 3-0 victory over Weymouth

The Magpies, who sit in fifth spot, dominated proceedings at Meadow Lane, with Ruben Rodrigues opening the scoring with a penalty in the 25th minute.

Three minutes later they doubled their advantage in bizarre circumstances – Rodrigues’ free-kick looping up off the wall and Kyle Wootton poking in after a slip by the goalkeeper.

Richard Brindley hit the bar before half-time but County did grab a third in the 64th minute through Enzo Boldewijn before Rodrigues struck a post.