Why always us? Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans another decision going against Forest

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nuno Espirito Santo demanded to know ‘why always us?’ as he ranted about Nottingham Forest repeatedly being on the end of refereeing errors following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Brighton.

Forest boss Nuno bemoaned the standard of Premier League officiating after Seagulls midfielder Jakub Moder escaped with just a booking for a studs-up lunge on Neco Williams.

The Portuguese is fed up of receiving apologies for mistakes made by match officials on the back of a string of high-profile incidents going against his relegation-threatened side.

“It’s a red card,” he said of Moder’s 67th-minute challenge. “It’s a serious mistake.

“We don’t know how the game will end but today in football having an extra player on the pitch makes a big difference.

“We were on top of the game, we were dominant, we were creating problems for Brighton and it’s a bad decision of the VAR. I don’t judge only the referee.

“But I saw the image, it’s a clear red card and how can I continue? It’s week after week we receive them.

“They apologise to us, it doesn’t mean anything because it’s costing us and we are in a tough position.

“What’s going on? Why always us? Why?

“Go and see the shin of Neco Williams. He will not post it (on social media). But I tell you, it’s a red card. It’s so obvious.”

Moder received a yellow card from referee Michael Salisbury, a decision supported by VAR Craig Pawson, who concluded there was no case of serious foul play.

Liverpool last weekend snatched a late 1-0 win at the City Ground after Paul Tierney failed to award a dropped ball to Forest in an attacking area, having stopped play for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

Nuno also highlighted being denied penalties in last month’s 2-0 victory over West Ham and 3-2 loss to Newcastle to emphasise his ongoing frustration.

“Everybody is aware of the mistakes,” he said.

“I don’t know how many mistakes we have, it’s a lot. I’m trying to be honest and trying to keep myself calm and be respectful, but I think it’s enough.

“The press say (it’s because) of the result. No, no, no. We won against West Ham, they didn’t give us a penalty, a clear one. Why?

“Why (did) Paul Tierney give the possession to Liverpool? Why against Newcastle we had a penalty they didn’t give us?

“We don’t know how the games are going to finish, all these things, and I say it’s enough. Please someone tell me what’s going on.”

Struggling Forest remain three points above the drop zone following Andrew Omobamidele’s decisive first-half own goal at the Amex Stadium.

Former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno feels his club are paying a heavy price for a transitional period in refereeing.

“I arrived in England some years ago,” he said. “The referees (were) amazing.

“I understand that suddenly they lost a group of referees (who were) very strong, very experienced.

“And now, new referees, they are coming and they need time and sympathy to become better and judge better.

“But we don’t have time. We are professionals. We don’t have time.”

Brighton bounced back from Europa League embarrassment at the hands of Roma by scraping an unconvincing success.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi, whose side trail the Serie A club 4-0 ahead of Thursday’s last-16 second leg, said: “I’m very happy for the reaction.

“But I had not any doubt on the human qualities of my players. We played a good game, especially in the first 35 minutes.

“After our goal, we suffered more but we didn’t concede too many shots.

“And now we have to prepare the game with Roma. We have to play a serious game and then we will see.”