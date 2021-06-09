Crystal Palace have refused to be drawn on reports that talks with Nuno Espirito Santo over the vacant managerial position have broken down.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new boss after Roy Hodgson stepped down at the end of the 2020-21 season following four years at the helm.

Nuno, who left Wolves by mutual consent last month, is one of several candidates to have held talks with the club but has also been linked with the managerial role at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid.

Various reports on Wednesday morning suggested discussions between Portuguese coach Nuno and Palace had broken down, but the club has so far refused to comment.

On top of finding a new manager, the Selhurst Park outfit also have 12 first-team players out of contract with the future of some dependent on whoever is appointed as Hodgson’s successor.