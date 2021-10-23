Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo tips Harry Kane to go on a scoring spree

Nuno Espirito Santo is tipping Harry Kane to go on a scoring run after breaking his duck last week.

The England captain put a difficult start to the season, where he went six Premier League games without a goal, behind him to score in the 3-2 win at Newcastle

Nuno says that was important and believes his star man is in a “good moment” ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

“It was important for Harry, it was important for us,” Nuno said of his goal at Newcastle, a trademark clinical finish that was allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside.

“We know Harry is a fantastic footballer, goals are part of his game.

“It will give him confidence and he is in a good moment now.”

Spurs will need Kane to be firing as they visit the London Stadium for a derby against the Hammers, who have been transformed by David Moyes.

The Scot has turned them in a European outfit, who will be again challenging for the top six this season.

Nuno said of Sunday’s opponents: “Very good team. The core of the team is there.

“David Moyes is doing a fantastic job and it is going to be a tough game for us.”

Spurs have no fitness issues with the players that won at Newcastle last weekend as they did not travel to Holland with the squad for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League loss to Vitesse Arnhem.

Nuno is hoping that his second-string players, who will make up the bench against West Ham, came through unscathed.

He added: “The players who stayed back in London worked on Thursday and Friday and everybody is OK.

“Let’s see now the players who were involved in the game if they have some kind of issues. I hope there is no major things.”