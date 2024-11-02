Nuno Espirito Santo says third place ‘doesn’t mean anything’ for Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side’s lofty Premier League position means nothing at the moment.

Forest soared to their highest league position in 26 years after they beat 10-man West Ham 3-0 at the City Ground.

Goals from Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina saw off a ragged Hammers team, who had Edson Alvarez sent off, to take Forest third in the Premier League.

Not since August 1998, when a 2-1 win over Southampton left Dave Bassett’s side second in the standings, have they sat so high.

But in his typical pragmatic style, Nuno was keen to temper expectations.

“You know me already. Now I’m thinking about Tuesday and the next training session,” the Portuguese said.

“This is what is important, you know better than me, it doesn’t mean anything now.

“We just have to keep going, keep going, keep going. It’s a very long season ahead, every player is going to be needed.

“It is a positive moment. We worked very hard this week, this is what we are focused on. We have to work and work hard and improve much more.

“Nothing has changed since the beginning, we have to keep on going. Believe me, there is no other way. If you get distracted, football doesn’t forgive you.

“I think the longer the team is together, the better the players will know each other, the options we have coming back, the group should be stronger and as time goes by the bond will grow.

“This is my belief.”

While Forest might be dreaming of a top-six challenge, that looks a long way off for West Ham, who failed to build on last week’s win over Manchester United.

Boss Julen Lopetegui said Alvarez’s red card on the stroke of half-time, which came for a second yellow card after a rash tackle on Anthony Elanga, was the pivotal moment of the game.

The Spaniard refused to point the finger at his midfielder.

“It was one contact we felt was not dangerous because we had a lot of players in our box,” he said.

“The little details in the Premier League are key, the big details are much more key, we have to improve in this kind of decision for sure. He knows.

“It is not a moment to talk about one player. I am responsible in front of all of them, we have to use this bad moment in the dressing room to push us forward, looking at the next challenge.

“It’s not a moment to say, ‘Your fault, your fault’, it is a moment to stay together. The players know they can choose better and they have to do better in this moment.”