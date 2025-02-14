Nuno Espirito Santo remains confident Ola Aina will agree new Forest deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is “confident” full-back Ola Aina will sign a new contract.

The Nigeria international has been one of the stars of the season for Forest as they make an assault on the Premier League top four.

The two parties have been in discussions over a new deal and Nuno is expecting a positive outcome.

“I think so, things are going well,” he said. “I am positive and confident everything is going to be solved.

“He’s been performing fantastically, not only this season, the last season.

“He’s a big, big influence on the squad, but his experience means he is a role model for everybody, especially for the young guys in the team.”

Aina was rested for Tuesday’s FA Cup win over Exeter but will return to the fold for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

The visit to Craven Cottage will see Nuno reunited with former Wolves striker Raul Jiminez, who is now back to his best after a life-threatening head injury while playing for Wolves at Arsenal in 2020.

“The relationship I had with Raul was amazing,” Nuno said. “And just to see him playing after, after what happened, believe me, it’s a huge joy for me.

“I get emotional just thinking about it. I’m looking forward to seeing him again. It doesn’t matter what he does on the pitch – OK, he scores or not – just to see him is wonderful.”