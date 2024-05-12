Nuno Espirito Santo desperate for Nottingham Forest to remain at City Ground

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is desperate for his club to stay at the City Ground.

Forest chairman Tom Cartledge has raised the possibility of leaving their historic home of 125 years for a new out-of-town stadium after a dispute with Nottinghamshire City Council over extending the lease.

The City Ground has been an important part of Forest all-but securing their Premier League survival for a second season and Nuno would not endorse a move away.

Asked about the prospect over moving away from the Trentside home after his side’s 3-2 defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, Nuno said: “I hope it doesn’t (happen). It will never be the same, it will never be the same.

“The City Ground is so special. If they ask me, please don’t, please don’t city council, let us be here.”

Forest, who are three points above 18th-placed Luton with a better goal difference of 12, have been at loggerheads with the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) this season.

And Nuno is against the idea of another battle with the city council.

“We don’t want that, we want peace, we don’t want too much noise, let us be,” he said.