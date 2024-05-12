Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nuno Espirito Santo desperate for Nottingham Forest to remain at City Ground

Forest chairman Tom Cartledge has raised the possibility of leaving their historic home of 125 years for a new out-of-town stadium.

Jonathan Veal
Sunday 12 May 2024 09:00
Nottingham Forest have played at the City Ground for 125 years (David Davies/PA)
Nottingham Forest have played at the City Ground for 125 years (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is desperate for his club to stay at the City Ground.

Forest chairman Tom Cartledge has raised the possibility of leaving their historic home of 125 years for a new out-of-town stadium after a dispute with Nottinghamshire City Council over extending the lease.

The City Ground has been an important part of Forest all-but securing their Premier League survival for a second season and Nuno would not endorse a move away.

Asked about the prospect over moving away from the Trentside home after his side’s 3-2 defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday, Nuno said: “I hope it doesn’t (happen). It will never be the same, it will never be the same.

“The City Ground is so special. If they ask me, please don’t, please don’t city council, let us be here.”

Forest, who are three points above 18th-placed Luton with a better goal difference of 12, have been at loggerheads with the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) this season.

And Nuno is against the idea of another battle with the city council.

“We don’t want that, we want peace, we don’t want too much noise, let us be,” he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in