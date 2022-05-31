On this day in 2017: Wolves appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 31 May 2022 06:00
Nuno enjoyed success with Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nuno enjoyed success with Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Archive)

Wolves announced former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on this day in 2017.

His arrival came following Paul Lambert’s departure one day earlier, with Lambert having guided Wolves to a 15th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nuno had left Porto in May after finishing second in the Primeira Liga and had previous managerial experience with Valencia between 2014 and 2015, where they finished fourth in LaLiga.

Speaking about the new manager, Wolves director Jeff Shi said: “Since the very beginning of the Wolves project, Fosun (Wolves’ owners) has been very clear on our strategic thinking and philosophy, and has huge ambition and confidence to achieve our goals.

“In a sense, we are very glad to find Nuno with a football philosophy that is similar to ours.

“He has an impressive track record in the top divisions in Spain and Portugal, and took Porto to the knockout stages of the Champions League last season.

“We are all looking forward to working with Nuno and his staff, and are excited about what he can achieve with Wolves as we go into the new season and beyond.”

Nuno oversaw Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League after one season in charge (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nuno made an instant impact at Molineux as the following season Wolves were promoted after winning the Championship.

He delivered two seventh-placed finishes in their first two Premier League seasons and his time at the club also saw Wolves enjoy European football, where they reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

Nuno left Wolves and became the new Tottenham manager in June 2021, but was sacked after just four months in charge.

